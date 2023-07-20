We are teaching Kannada as a second language for all students: Sophia High School tells KDA

July 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated July 21, 2023 01:56 am IST - Bengaluru

The management of Sophia High School in the city has denied the allegation that it has dropped teaching Kannada as a second language from class VIII onwards.

School principal Sister Alpana, in her reply to the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) notice, on Thursday, said: “According to the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, we are teaching Kannada as the second language to all students. The allegations published in the newspapers about dropping teaching Kannada as the second language from eighth grade are false”.

However, the school’s response is silent on the contents of a WhatsApp chat, screenshots which were shared widely on social media, where the school claimed that a group of parents had approached it to drop teaching Kannada.

“We are not satisfied with the Sophia High School management’s reply to our notice. We will visit the school with experts and Kannada activists and conduct an inquiry soon,” said Santosh Hanagalla, KDA secretary.