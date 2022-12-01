We are now uploading FIRs on officials website, Lokayukta police tell High Court

December 01, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Lokayukta police on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that all the First Information Reports, except in sensitive cases that involve process of trap and raid by maintaining secrecy, are now being uploaded on the official website within 24 hours of registration of FIRs.

An affidavit in this regard has been filed by the Lokayukta police before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by Umapathi S., a city-based advocate.

The petitioner had complained that FIRs registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act were not being uploaded on the website by the Lokayukta police, after the power to investigate corruption cases was restored to the Lokayukta police after the High Court set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau in August.

The petitioner had stated that the Supreme Court had made it mandatory for all investigating agencies to upload FIRs on their official websites within 24 hours of registration.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police, referring exceptions carved out by the Supreme Court from uploading FIRs within 24 hours, have told the High Court that FIRs in sensitive cases are uploaded with some delay after the investigation reaches certain stage where the public display of FIRs will not impact further investigation.

The Bench disposed of the petition by recording the statement of the Lokayukta police.