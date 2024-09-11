‘We aim to build strong and deep connections between India and the U.K. in the field of art and culture, education and language’

From key initiatives that come under the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed between the Karnataka Government and British Council to India-U.K. collaborations in the education sector, Alison Barrett, MBE, Director India, British Council, spoke about various issues in an interaction with The Hindu.

What are the key objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding signed? We aim to build strong deep connections between India and U.K. in the fields of art and culture, education and language. We want to do that because we want young people to connect with each other, collaborate and understand each other better and through that contribute to a better world in many different ways. Our collaboration with Karnataka has been going on for many years, we have a long history, particularly in higher education, we have a strong connection. We signed a MoU a few years ago committing us to collaborate in a number of different areas in higher education to deepen connections between institutions on a policy level and to do a range of different things that create opportunities for young people to get together.

Could you elaborate on the SCOUT programme? This programme has been started in South India and it’s an initiative that provides opportunities for young undergraduate students who would not normally have the opportunity to travel to other countries to study and it gives them the exposure to some of U.K.’s leading universities under various subjects. In Karnataka, 30 young people will be selected from State institutions by the State government based on merit and contribution to academic fields. They will have the opportunity to travel with some of the faculty members and some of the British Council staff to spend time at the universities in London.

Would there be opportunities for them to get in touch with British Council again for guidance? Any young person who participates in a British Council programme is a British Council friend for life. We find many young people come to us and participate in one of our programmes and that connection stays with them for lifetime. We are really confident that these young people (from the SCOUT programme) will have the opportunity to collaborate with us in future. We know from research that international exposure really helps connect students to different perspectives, different thinking and skills, and different knowledge and helps them to think about the world from a global lense and bring that experience back and see how can contribute to their communities here.

Would SCOUT be an annual programme? ‘ It’s a new model and so far, we have done it in three states – Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. I am really hoping to continue doing it annually because it is such a great opportunity for young people and a brilliant way for faculty members to see a U.K. institution and the faculty members in the U.K. to get to meet their counterparts and build strong relationships on the faculty levels also.

Would help be provided for students who might face language barriers in the U.K.? We don’t want language to be a barrier. The British Council will be sending two members along with the group and there will be faculty members travelling with them. They will have plenty of support mechanisms on the programme. It will be a big cultural difference, and we will look after them every step of the day.

How will ‘English skills for youth’ programme help? It’s a national partnership between the British Council and Microsoft. The aim of the programme is to provide an English component to an existing employability programme that is running nationally across rural engineering colleges. The idea is to make sure young people can polish their skills, particularly spoken English and English skills for the workplace for job seeking. That initiative will help remove some of the obstacles on the first rung of the ladder as they graduate from university. In Karnataka, 16 universities participating. The British Council will be building the capabilities of the trainers who will work with the students.

Has there been an increase in the number of students coming to U.K. from India? There is a huge number of students choosing the U.K. as their destination for studies. Many universities from U.K. are also coming to India. University of Southampton will be opening a campus in Greater Delhi area, and I am hopeful that more U.K. universities will be looking to open campuses across the country in the coming years. That’s because in the U.K., we know that there is a huge amount we can learn from India in the areas of sustainability., renewables. In cities in South India, we can see innovative creative technology in gaming, virtual reality, creative industries and STEM subjects. There are a lot of things we can learn from each other. In the coming years you will see a lot more U.K. institutions in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.