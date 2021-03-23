Watershed project for drought-hit areas in Karnataka

State government partners with private firm

Mission Sunehra Kal, a social investment arm of ITC Ltd., entered into a partnership with Karnataka Watershed Development Department to set up 100 watersheds in 1.16 million acres of land in 29 districts in the State in the next three years.

The plan is to do watershed development for drought proofing in 100 drought-hit taluks that also face a problem of low groundwater level with the help of Land Resource Inventory (LRI) and precision farming.

As per the agreement, ITC’s Mission Sunehra Kal will put together a consortium of experts to train teams on its drought-proofing framework for planning, implementation and monitoring of watershed programme.

“ITC will contribute towards meeting the cost of experts, training, capacity building and value addition for drought-proofing while the Karnataka government will bear the cost of the drought-proofing activities,” the company said.

Mission Sunehra Kal is involved in similar activities in 14 States.