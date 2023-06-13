ADVERTISEMENT

Waterlogging, traffic snarls as heavy rains lash parts of Bengaluru on June 12

June 13, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

East Bengaluru reported heavy rains while Bellandur, Halanayakanahalli and Varthur lakes overflowed.

The Hindu Bureau

Earthmover clearing stagnated rain water on Jayamahal Palace Road in Bengaluru on May 30, 2023. File photo | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Heavy rain on Monday night in Bengaluru caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams at various parts of the city.

East Bengaluru reported heavy rains leading to waterlogging at Marathahalli Bridge and Varthur Main Road while Bellandur, Halanayakanahalli and Varthur lakes overflowed.

Traffic snarls were reported on Bellandur road, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Kadubeesanahalli, BTM Layout, Bannerghatta road, Hulimavu, and other roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Overcast skies in Bengaluru for 48 hours

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Varthur received the maximum of 94 mm rains, followed by HAL Airport (90 mm) and Marathahalli (88.5 mm) at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

According to the forecast for Bengaluru by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next 48 hours, the sky is generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely towards evening/night.

“Surface winds are likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD said in the statement on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US