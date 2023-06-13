HamberMenu
Waterlogging, traffic snarls as heavy rains lash parts of Bengaluru on June 12

East Bengaluru reported heavy rains while Bellandur, Halanayakanahalli and Varthur lakes overflowed.

June 13, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Earthmover clearing stagnated rain water on Jayamahal Palace Road in Bengaluru on May 30, 2023. File photo

Heavy rain on Monday night in Bengaluru caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams at various parts of the city.

East Bengaluru reported heavy rains leading to waterlogging at Marathahalli Bridge and Varthur Main Road while Bellandur, Halanayakanahalli and Varthur lakes overflowed.

Traffic snarls were reported on Bellandur road, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Kadubeesanahalli, BTM Layout, Bannerghatta road, Hulimavu, and other roads.

Overcast skies in Bengaluru for 48 hours

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Varthur received the maximum of 94 mm rains, followed by HAL Airport (90 mm) and Marathahalli (88.5 mm) at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

According to the forecast for Bengaluru by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next 48 hours, the sky is generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely towards evening/night.

“Surface winds are likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD said in the statement on Tuesday afternoon.

