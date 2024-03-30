March 30, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Citizens can get in touch with the Chairman of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Ram Prasath Manohar every Friday, between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., in the months of April and May to discuss their water woes. The number to call is 080-22945119.

The schedule of the phone-in programme, which used to be conducted on the first and fifth Saturdays of the month, has now been altered as the board expects more water-related complaints in the peak summer months.

Citizens can discuss their drinking water problems, sewage pipe and manhole leakage issues, meter and billing issues, and seek solutions during the phone-in programme with the Chairman of BWSSB.

