GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water woes | If you face a problem in Bengaluru in April–May, call BWSSB Chairman on Fridays

Citizens can discuss their drinking water problems, sewage pipe and manhole leakage issues, meter and billing issues

March 30, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB

Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB | Photo Credit: Ravichandran N

Citizens can get in touch with the Chairman of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Ram Prasath Manohar every Friday, between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., in the months of April and May to discuss their water woes. The number to call is 080-22945119.

The schedule of the phone-in programme, which used to be conducted on the first and fifth Saturdays of the month, has now been altered as the board expects more water-related complaints in the peak summer months. 

Citizens can discuss their drinking water problems, sewage pipe and manhole leakage issues, meter and billing issues, and seek solutions during the phone-in programme with the Chairman of BWSSB.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / drinking water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.