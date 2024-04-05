Water woes | BWSSB to take action against PGs obtaining Cauvery water supply illegally

April 05, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will take action against paying guest (PG) accommodations which have illegally obtained Cauvery water supply in Bengaluru.

Following a complaint from a resident of Kadugodi who said that in Ambedkar Nagar, 43 PGs were illegally using Cauvery water and sewage lines during the BWSSB’s phone-in programme on Friday, April 5, BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said, “We have received such complaints from many parts of the city. There is no issue if they take commercial connections, but it is not right to illegally obtain water supply and sewage lines and conduct commercial activities at such places. This will result in losses for the water board.”

He instructed the officials to investigate such cases and submit a report in a week. After listening to more complaints from various consumers, the chairman also instructed the officials to immediately work on finding solutions for the problems and submit a report about resolved issues within a week. The phone-in programmes with the chairman are scheduled on Fridays in April and May.

BTP to work with BWSSB for early completion of Cauvery phase – 5

BWSSB chairperson met with Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) chief M.N. Anucheth on Friday to strategise the early completion of Cauvery phase – 5 work with cooperation from the traffic police.

The BWSSB is in the process of laying pipes on many arterial roads like the 100-feet road from Vajarahalli to Kanakapura Main Road, Bannerghatta Main Road to Anjanapura 80-feet Road and Munnekollal – HAL Road, among others.

“BTP is already cooperating with us in carrying on the work on many of these roads. There is a need to restrict traffic and chalk out alternate routes on some roads which BTP has assured us of doing. We have instructed the officials to complete the pipe laying work by the end of April,” Mr. Manohar said.

