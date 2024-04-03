April 03, 2024 02:36 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst a raging water crisis in the city, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) now aims to save 60 MLD of water daily through supply cut to big consumers. This will make up for 12% of the 500 MLD water deficit the city faces daily this summer.

BWSSB has categorised big consumers into three categories — bulk users (over 2 crore litres a day), big consumers (who use 20 lakh to 40 lakh litres a day), and those who consume between 40 lakh and 2 crore litres a day. Put together, they consume 525 Million Litres per Day (MLD), which is 36% of the water the city draws from Cauvery river every day.

The board announced a 20% supply cut to 38 bulk users that include defence establishments, HAL, Biocon, Nimhans, Bangalore University, among others, on March 15. Through this, the city is saving nearly 12 MLD daily. Hospitals are exempted from this cut.

Now, the supply cut will be expanded to other big users, mostly big commercial establishments, apartment complexes and industries that consume between 20 lakh and 2 crore litres of water a day. There are nearly 20,000 such consumers across Bengaluru.

Consumption Number of consumers Consumer profile Supply Cut proposed Water saved Over 2 crore litres a day 38 Defence establishments, HAL, Biocon, Nimhans, Bangalore University 59 MLD 20% 11.8 MLD 40 lakh to 2 crore litres a day 2,000 Mostly large commercial establishments, apartments, industries 275 MLD 10% 27.5 MLD 20 lakh to 40 lakh litres a day 18,000 Large commercial establishments, apartments, industries 200 MLD 10% 20 MLD Total 534 MLD 59.3 MLD

“We have already met of consumers who use between 40 lakh and 2 crore litres a day. On April 4, we will meet those who consume between 20 lakh and 40 lakh litres a day. These users use 475 MLD. In the first phase, we are cutting supply to big consumers by 10% in the month of April. Through this, BWSSB will save nearly 50 MLD of water every day,” said Ram Prasath Manohar V., Chairman, BWSSB.

Depending on the water situation in May, the board may go for a second phase and cut supply to these big users by another 10%, he added.

Mr. Manohar said 10-20% water supply cut is not insurmountable to these establishments if they adopt simple water conservation techniques.

For instance, installing aerators that restrict the flow of water from taps can potentially save a minimum of 30% of water. Given these are large establishments, many of them have Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). The water board has told them to use treated water for flushing and gardening, among other uses.

In the long run, if all these establishments harvest rainwater effectively, store them and continue to use treated water, these supply cuts may become permanent. The Cauvery river water thus saved would be to diverted to areas in need, sources said.

