Water woes | BWSSB mulls laying new pipeline to supply treated water to Peenya Industrial Area

April 06, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is considering laying separate pipelines to supply treated water to industries in the city. In the first phase, BWSSB is likely to start the initiative by supplying treated water to Peenya Industrial Area, which has over 15,000 industrial units.

During a meeting held with industrialists, Peenya Industry Association members, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) members, and others, V. Ram Prasath Manohar, chairman of BWSSB said the board is planning to lay a separate pipeline to supply treated water to Peenya Industrial Area. Mr. Manohar claimed, if implemented, this will be the first such initiative in the country.

Divulging data, Mr. Manohar said, in Bengaluru 1,480 MLD wastewater is generated every day and currently, 1,212 MLD is treated at various plants. “At present, several programmes have already been launched to utilise the treated water. To reduce dependency on Cauvery water, the installation of a pipeline is planned to supply water to industrial area at Peenya. There are about 15,000 units in this industrial area,” he said.

Arif H.M., president, the Peenya Industrial Association, said that BWSSB had convened a meeting with them in the first week of March and ensured adequate water supply to the Peenya Industrial Area even amidst the water crisis and this had helped them tide over the crisis.

