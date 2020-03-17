Water tanker strike temporarily called off

Residents of Mahadevapura, Panathur, Varthur, Bellandur and surrounding areas can heave a sigh of relief as the Bengaluru East Private Water Suppliers’ Association has temporarily called off the strike. People living in these areas are largely dependent on water tankers.

This decision was taken after a discussions between representatives of the water suppliers' association and officials of the BBMP, BWSSB and traffic police.

Several areas in Mahadevapura did not have adequate water as the tanker water suppliers had launched a strike following an order by the Hosakote tahsildar that prohibited them from drawing water from borewells in three villages -- Koturu, Harohalli and Muthsandra.

The association had sought a relaxation of the prohibition order. R.V.N. Babu, association president, said: “We have withdrawn the strike temporarily. BBMP and BWSSB officials have assured us that they will look into our demands. If an amicable solution is not found in three days, we will be forced to go on an indefinite strike.”

According to Varthur Rising, a citizens’ group that attended the meeting, the BWSSB said it was ready to provide water to the private tankers at Hoodi GLR (ground level reservoir), A. Narayanapura GLR, and 17th Main Koramangala GLR. While clarifying that this was an interim solution that will not be extended beyond March 31, BWSSB officials said they would charge ₹60 per 1,000 litres.