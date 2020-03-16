Water tanker strike leaves Mahadevapura parched

Several areas in Mahadevapura, including Panathur, Varthur and Bellandur, have been on tenterhooks this simmer with the Bengaluru East Private Water Suppliers’ Association going on an indefinite strike from Monday.

The residents of these areas are largely dependent on water tankers as the areas are still not serviced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Though there are many borewells, the rise in temperature and overdrawing has resulted in many of them becoming defunct, as the groundwater levels have plummeted.

“We require at least three loads of water, supplied by tankers, every day. Over the past five days, we have had to manage with just one tanker load. We have even begun to use treated jiwater from septic tanks in the toilets,” said Suresh Kumar, a resident of an apartment complex in Kadubeesanahalli.

Satish Kumar, another resident of Kadubeesanahalli, said, “Though we have three borewells in our apartment complex, we have to bank on tankers to meet our water needs.”

OPERATORS’ DEMANDS

The association announced a strike following an order by the Hoskote Tahsildar that prohibited tankers from drawing water from borewells in three villages -- Koturu, Harohalli and Muthsandra.

“The order is politically motivated and we want it to be withdrawn immediately. We have been drawing water along the Dakshina Pinakini River for more than 10 years now. The check dams along the course of the river ensure that it does not go dry,” said R.V.N. Babu, association president.

The other demands of the association included easing of traffic regulations for tankers. “Traffic police restrict the movement of water tankers between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This has affected our business and we want them to modify it.”

With no signs of the association withdrawing the strike, many households and apartment complexes have taken steps to conserve water and minimise wastage. Apart from rationing, residents are also minimising their consumption, even for basic necessities.

Neelam Jain, a resident of an apartment in Bellandur, said, “Water is supplied from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. only. Even with such measures, we are not sure how long we can sustain on the water we have stocked.”