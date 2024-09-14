GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water tanker driver assaulted for not paying festival donation

Published - September 14, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur police have registered a case of assault against a gang for allegedly assaulting a water tanker driver who refused to pay a donation for the Ganesha festival.

Based on a complaint filed by Mahboob Sunhani, 31, a resident of Bhoganahalli, the police have charged a local goon identified as Yeshwanth Appu and his associate, Manju, with assault, wrongful restraint, and provocation of a breach of peace. The incident is currently under investigation.

According to the police, Mahboob was returning home from work in the early hours of Sunday when the accused allegedly confronted him and demanded ₹500 as a donation for the Ganesha festival. Mahboob, who had only ₹10, offered what he had.

Angered by this, the duo allegedly began assaulting Mahboob. He suffered a head injury in the attack and collapsed. A few minutes later, passers-by found him lying on the roadside and informed his family.

Mahboob was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Victoria Hospital, where he is being treated for internal bleeding and facial swelling. The police are searching for the accused, who are currently absconding.

