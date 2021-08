Water supply to be hit in some parts of Bengaluru on August 31

There will be disruption in water supply on Tuesday, between 6 a.m. August 31 and 2 a.m. September 1, owing to maintenance work, according to a BWSSB press release.

The areas that are likely to be affected are:

Shanthala Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Vinayakanagar, Anepalya, L.R.Nagar, Ambedkar nagar, Neelasandra, Austin town, Ejipura, Vivekanagar, Ashokanagar, Richmond Town, M.G. Road, J.K. Pura, M.B. Garden, Victoria Layout, Jeevanbheema Nagar; HAL 2nd and 3rd stage, Domlur, Amarajyothi Layout, Kodihalli, Hanumanthappa Layout, Ulsoor, Jogupalya Cambridge Layout, Gouthampura, Deenabandu Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Nanjappa Reddy Layout, K.R. Nanjappa Layout, Adugodi, Koramangala, KHB block, Kathali Palya, KHB Colony, John Nagar, Jayanagar 3rd and 4th Blocks and 4th T Block, Tilak Nagar S.R. Nagar, Chandrappa Nagar, Eramma Layout, Venkateshwara Layout, Bhuvanappa Layout, Jogi Colony, Chikka Aadugodi, Brundawana Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Nagamma Nagar, Keshavanagar, K.P.Agrahara, New Binny Layout, Basavangudi, Srinagar, Chamarajpet, Padarayanapura, Vidyapeeta, Srinivasa Nagar, Bank colony, ITI layout, Gururaja layout, Kathriguppe, N.R. Colony, Mount Joy extension, Kumaraswamy layout 1st and 2nd stages, Vittalnagar, Banashankari 1st stage and surrounding places.