Water supply to be hit in several areas in Bengaluru today

October 27, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - BENGALURU

There will be disruption in water supply on Friday (Oct. 27) in several areas in the city.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in a release on Thursday said that in view of valve repair work undertaken near Chandra Layout reservoir and shutdown in two pumps of Cauvery 4th stage 1st phase for nearly six hours, there will be disruption in water supply on Friday in the following areas:

Mahalakshmi Layout, Geleyara Balaga, Muneshwara Block, West of Chord Road, Saraswathipuram, Rajajingar 1st to 6th Blocks, Jooganahalli, Chamundinagar slum, Prakash Nagar, Rajajinagar 2nd Stage, Kamalanagar, Kurubarahalli, Kirloskar Colony, LIC Colony, Kamakshipalya, Housing Board, Karekallu, KHB Colony, Basaveshwara Nagara, 3rd block, 3rd stage, Rajajinagar Industrial Estate, Agrahara Dasarahally, Kottigepalya, Nagarabhavi, part of Papareddypalya, Bagalkunte, Jalahalli, Peenya Industrial Area, Chokkasandra, Laggere, Hegganahalli, Cholurpalya, Kodiplaya, Singapura Layout, Attiguppe, Chandra Layout I and II Stage, Nayandahalli, Bapuji Layout, Hoysalanagara, Govindarajanagar, Dasarahalli, GKW Layout and surrounding areas of the above areas.