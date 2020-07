Water supply to be affected in parts of Bengaluru on July 8

BENGALURU

07 July 2020 22:05 IST

In view of the work under UFW project, such as fixing of valves and bulk flow meters, Cauvery water supply project 3rd Stage will be shut down for 8 hours on July 8. Following the shutdown, water will not be supplied to the below mentioned areas, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Yeshwantpur, Bashyam Park, Malleswaram, Seshadripuram, Okalipura, Srirampura, Mathikere, and surrounding areas.

Advertising

Advertising

Sadashivanagara, K.G. Tower, Sheshadripuram, Jayamahal, Palace Guttahalli, RMV 2nd Stage and surrounding areas, R.T. Nagar, Hebbala, Dinnur, Sanjaynagara, Manorayanapalya, Ganganagar and surrounding areas.

Chikpet, K.R. Market, Cubbonpet, Avenue Road, Majestic, Kasturba Road, Shivajinagar, Fraser Town, Bharathi Nagara, Sampangiramnagara, Anandrao Circle, Coles Park, Pulakeshinagara, Machalibetta, Bharathinagara, Cookstown, D.J. Halli, Vasanathanagar Maruthisevanagara, Vidhana Soudha and surrounding areas.

Jeevanabheemanagar, ITI Colony, Indiranagar 1st and 2nd stages, Lakshmipura, Shastrinagara, Andhra Colony, Kallahalli, partial HAL 3rd Stage, Thippasandra, LIC Colony, Anandapura, Sudhamanagara and surrounding areas under Jeevanbheemanagara and Indirananagar service station, Ulsoor G. Street, OGI Garden Murphy Town, (Hoysalanagara), Cambridge Layout, M.V. Garden, Dickenson Road, M.G. Road, Gouthampura, Jayarajnagar, Aga Abbasali Road, Domlur and surrounding areas under Ulsoor Station, Hanumanathanagar, Srinagar, Girinagara, Avalahalli, Muneshwara Layout, Telecom Layout, Chamarajpet, Azadnagar, Vittalnagar, Chaluvadipalya, Raghavendra Block, Kalidasa Layout, Byatarayanapura, Gavipuram, Laximpura, Basappa Layout and surrounding areas.