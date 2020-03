Water supply in many parts of Bengaluru to be hit on March 18

17 March 2020 20:53 IST

In view of mechanical maintenance works at Cauvery Water Supply Scheme 1st Stage at T.K. Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni, CWSS I stage pumping stations will not function on March 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Consequently, water supply to the following areas will be affected, said a BWSSB press release.

Magadi Road, Kadirenahalli, Minaz Nagar, Gangadhar Nagar, Pragathipura, Padmanabhanagar, R.K. layout, Chikkallasandra, Hanumagiri Nagar, Muneswara Nagar, Bendrenagar, Kumaraswamy layout 1st and 2nd stage, Chandranagar, Maruthi Layout, Vittal Nagar, ISRO Layout, Teachers Colony, Yechenahalli, Kanakapura Main Road, Iliyaz Nagar, Poornaprajna Layout, Uttarahalli Village, KSRTC Layout, Ankappa Layout, Gummaiah Layout, Banashankari 5th Stage, AGS Layout, Sarvabhowma Nagar, Subramanyapura, BHCS Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Kakathiya Nagar, Sudaguntapalya, Maruthinagar, Bhavani Layout, Venkateshwara Layout, Brindavana Layout, Madiwala Chinnamma Layout, Koramangala 2nd, and from 4th to 8th blocks, Maidwala, Chikkadugodi, St. John Hospital, Rajendranaagar, Adugodi, Johnson Market, CLR, Shanthinagar, Langford Town, M.G. Road, Richmond Town, Ashoknagar, Neelasandra, Austin Town, Vivek Nagar, Egipura and surrounding areas, Domlur Layout, Domlur Village, Kodihalli, Commando Hospital, Ulsoor, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Chamarajpet, Srinagar, Banashankari I Stage, Ashoknagar, Pipeline Road, Jayanagar 4th and T Block, Tilank Nagar, Madavan Park, Hombegowdanagar, Lakkasandra, Adugodi, and surrounding areas.

