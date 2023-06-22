Water supply from Thippagondanahalli reservoir to Bengaluru likely to restart only after Yettinahole project is completed

June 22, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Water supply from Thippagondanahalli (T.G. Halli) reservoir to the city is likely to be delayed till the water from the Yettinahole project is diverted to the reservoir.

Bengaluru was expected to get an additional 110 MLD of water from the reservoir. Piped water supply to the city first started from T.G. Halli reservoir in 1933. The supply, however, was stopped in 2012 over concerns of water being non-potable due to pollution after the infrastructure to treat the water being built by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) became dysfunctional.

The ongoing work to treat water has missed its deadline again, and it won’t be completed for at least five more months. It is now unlikely that water from the reservoir will be supplied to the city even after the completion of the sewage treatment plant (STP) and water treatment plant (WTP). “Even after a two-stage treatment at the reservoir, there may be concerns about the water quality. People may not be open to consuming it,” said S. Jayaram, BWSSB Chairman.

The BWSSB is now waiting for 1.5 tmcft of water from the Yettinahole project to be diverted to the reservoir to restart the supply to the city. “Water from the Nethravati, which will be diverted to the reservoir through the Yettinahole project, will dilute the treated water collected in the reservoir, which will address all concerns about its quality and potability,” Mr. Jayaram said, adding that the Major Irrigation Department had said the water from Yettinahole project would reach the reservoir in a year.

The work on treatment infrastructure at the reservoir will be completed in five months. The BWSSB is building an STP of 250 MLD capacity, and a WTP of 2.25 tmcft annual capacity at the reservoir to treat the water. “Work on the STP is completed, but the work on the WTP will be completed in five months. Completion of the project has been delayed due to technical glitches and mainly due to the pandemic, as the work had come to a halt,” Mr. Jayaram said. However, it will be completed in time for water from the Yettinahole project to be diverted to the reservoir.

