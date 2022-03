Water supply disruption in Bengaluru on March 3

File photo | Photo Credit: For representation only

March 01, 2022 15:47 IST

Many areas in Bengaluru will face disruption in water supply for 18 hours on March 3

Many areas in Bengaluru will face disruption in water supply for 18 hours on March 3 (from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight) as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is taking up the work of linking a 1350 mm dia pipeline of Cauvery 4th stage 1st phase near Gubbalala to 18 million litre capacity reservoir constructed in 6th stage Banashankari. BWSSB will also clear the obstruction near 3rd stage raw water channel, providing and fixing weir plates near the aerator of the new 300 MLD water treatment plant (WTP).

Water supply will be disrupted in the following areas on March 3 from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight: Gandhinagar, Vasanth Nagar, High Grounds, Sampangiramnagar, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road, Cubbonpete, Sunkalpet, Kumbarapete, Cottonpet, Chikpete, Bharathinagar, St John’s Road, Infantry Road, Shivajinagar, Frazer Town, M M Road, Byadarahalli, Netaji Road, Coles Road, Cox Town, Vivekanand Nagar, Maruthisevanagar, P&T Colony, DJ Halli, Nagawara, Samadhana Nagar, Pillanna Garden 1st, 2nd, and 3rd stages, Lingarajpura, Chamarajpet, Bank Colony, Gavipuram, Hanumanthnagar, Girinagar, Bytarayanapura, Neelasandra, Srinagar, Banashankari, Yeshwantpur, Malleswaram, Kumara Park, Jayamahal, Seshadripuram, Sadashivanagar, Palace Guttahalli, Sanjay Nagar, Dollars Colony, Geddalahalli, Bhoopasandra, Kavalbyrasandra, RT Nagar, Anandanagar, Sultanpalya. M.G. Road, HAL 2nd stage, Indiranagar Jeevanbhimanagar, Ulsoor, Jogupalya, Deenabandhunagara, SP Road, SJP Road, OT Pete, Jali Mohalla, PVR Road, K.G. Halli, BTM Layout, Madivala, Dairy Circle, Maruthi Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nimhans, Shettihalli, Kammagondanahalli, Mallasandra, Bagalagunte, T. Dasarahalli, HMT ward, Peenya 2nd stage, 3rd stage, 4th phase, Rajagopal Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, MEI Colony, Lakshmidevi Nagar, BHCS Layout, Happy Valley, Uttarahalli, Bellandur, Iblur, Koramangala 1st block, 4th block, 4th C block, J block, military campus ASC centre, Siddhartha Colony, Venkatapura, Teachers Colony, Jakkasandra and Jakkasandra Extension, ST Bed area, part of Jayanagar 4th T block, Arasu Colony, Tilak Nagar, NEI Layout, East End A & B main roads, Krishnappa Garden and BHEL Layout, BTM 2nd stage, Mico Layout, NS Palya, Gurappanpalya, Suddaguntepalya, Bismillah Nagar, J P Nagar 4th to 8th stages, Puttenahalli, Jaraganahalli, RBI Layout, Panduranga Nagar, Arakere, Mico Layout, Doresani Palya, Kottanuru Dinne, Venkatadri Layout, Chunchaghatta, Konanakunte, SBM Layout, Supreme Residency Layout, Lake City, Nadamma Layout, Rotary Nagar, Kodichikkanahalli village, HSR Layout 1st to 7th sectors, Agara village, Mangammanapalya, Madina Nagar, ITI Layout, Hosa Palya, Bande Palya, Chandra Layout, BEML Layout 1st to 5th stage, Nagarbhavi, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Vishweswarayya Layout, BEL Layout, Mallathahalli, Ulala, D Group Layout, Railway Layout, Byadarahalli, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajajinagar 6th block, Basaveshwar Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, Nandini Layout, Goragunte Palya, Shankar Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kurubarahalli, Shankarmatha, Kamala Nagar, Kamakshipalya, BEML Layout, KHB Colony, Shivanagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli and Papiah Garden.

Advertising

Advertising