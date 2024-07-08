GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water stagnation in several places in Bengaluru even as dengue cases on the rise

Rains have made stagnation of water a common sight

Updated - July 08, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stagnated water during the rainy season has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, in Bengaluru.

Stagnated water during the rainy season has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Even though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is claiming that health workers are cleaning up mosquito breeding spots on a war footing to contain the spread of vector-borne dengue, a reality check by The Hindu has exposed gaps in the implementation of this measure.

Water stagnation was visible in many areas that The Hindu visited. Even after alerting the BBMP, no action was taken.

For example, at an open drainage in BTM Layout near BTM water tank bus stop, water was seen stagnated since many days and larvae could be seen in the water.

Water stagnation in a drain in Bengaluru. Such places have turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The city is witnessing a surge in cases of dengue.

Water stagnation in a drain in Bengaluru. Such places have turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The city is witnessing a surge in cases of dengue. | Photo Credit: Dipti Wadhera

“During the monsoon, the drainage gets clogged. As a result, water is stuck at this point. The drainage was opened. But, no action was taken to close it. It is a place where mosquitoes breed,” said Raja Mani, a shop-owner nearby.

“Apart from mosquito menace, the stench emanating from sewage water is unbearable. This is not the only spot. There are multiple places in the area where water stagnation can be seen.”

At Kalena Agrahara along Bannerghatta Road, unfinished civic work has led to water stagnation. According to locals in the vicinity, drainage water has been stagnating for the past 10 days. Lokesh M., a resident, said, “Several residents in the areas have fallen ill following mosquito bites. Despite complaining to local authorities, no action has been taken.”

Water stagnation at a construction site in Bengaluru. Such places have turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The city is witnessing a surge in cases of dengue.

Water stagnation at a construction site in Bengaluru. Such places have turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The city is witnessing a surge in cases of dengue. | Photo Credit: DIpti Wadhera

Under the Marathahalli bridge, water that accumulates after rain creates puddles. Water has stagnated at the spot for nearly five days. Ravi, a pineapple vendor nearby, complained of a lot of mosquitoes in the areas. Even a light rainfall inundates the road, refilling the puddles, he added.

At Bellandur, along Belagere Road, water has stagnated for many days due to incomplete stormwater drain work. Residents complain that they can see mosquitoes flying above them.

A senior BBMP health official said the Health Department has been working round-the-clock to clear water stagnation. “There may be some stagnation, but the department has successfully cleared many such spots. If residents come forward with specific complaints, the BBMP will send teams to destroy breeding spaces,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / viral diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.