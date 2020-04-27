Water shortage adds to COVID-19 lockdown woes

Amina Begum, a resident of a labour camp, keeps seeing images of hygiene to be followed to prevent contracting COVID-19. But now they are scared that they are at risk. There is not even enough water to bathe. “How can we keep washing hands multiple times a day?”

The focus of relief measures to migrant workers and the urban poor is on providing food. But severe water shortage, especially in areas not serviced by piped water, has forced people to turn to tankers.

“We used to buy water every week. But footing the bill has become difficult. The water supplied by the civic body in tankers is insufficient for all houses in our locality,” said Ramakrishna, a carpenter from Balagere village near Panathur.

A cost of a tanker of 6,000 litres is in the range of ₹750 to ₹900, and a tanker of 12,000 litres costs in the range of ₹1,300 to ₹1,500 as on Monday, a marginal increase from the past few months.

Ramesh Reddy, a water tanker businessman from Marathahalli, attributed the rise in prices to summer and not the lockdown. “Actually, our business has gone down. People seem to be cutting down on their water consumption and not buying volumes as before, even in apartments,” he said.

The most severely hit are migrant labour camps. Landlords supply water in drums to each house every weekend. The rent includes supply of water and electricity. But with tenants not being able to pay rent in April, supply has become irregular.

Nasreen Bi, a resident of a labour camp in Kariyammana Agrahara, said while they were somehow arranging potable water through either water ATMs or the largesse of water tanker drivers who let them take a pot of water once in a while, there was a severe shortage of water for other household purposes. “Some of us pooled in money and tried to buy water from tankers. But most of us have now run out of money,” she said.

Vinay Sreenivasa from Naavu Bharateeyaru said the crux of the problem is that both the government and civil society assumed the needs of the poor and tried to serve them, but have never asked them what their needs are.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, BBMP, in-charge of distribution of ration kits, said the civic body continues to provide water through tankers in 110 villages as was the case before the lockdown. But there is no programme to provide water to migrant labourers in camps. “We will look into supplying water to these camps as well. Anywhere there is a need for water, if contacted, we will provide it, be it in 110 villages or in these camps,” he said.