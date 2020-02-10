Water scarcity is looming in Bengaluru, with nearly 35% of the population dependent on borewells. Over 1 lakh apartments lay vacant in the city, as people are not moving in owing to the water scarcity, said Minister for Housing V. Somanna.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser of the Sustainable Water and Sanitation Summit here on Monday, Mr. Somanna, while pointing out to the over-exploitation of groundwater and mismanagement of water resources, said many schemes, envisaged to provide clean, drinking water, have remained on paper.

Pressing for a holistic approach to solving water issues, Anjum Parwez, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, said every drop of water can be used five times.

Sewage water was being treated and used to fill tanks and lakes in Kolar. Stating that providing underground drainage may not be possible in all villages and towns, he said the government had already implemented fecal sludge management projects in 52 towns in the State. By shifting from flood irrigation to micro-irrigation and hydel projects to renewable energy projects, nearly 30% of water can be saved. This, he said, could be utilised for drinking.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol said Halagali, a village with a population of 6,000 in Mudhol constituency, now has only metered water connections, helping the gram panchayat earn ₹10 lakh in revenue, besides bringing down the water usage by one-third.

Mr. Karjol said the pilot project was now being extended to other surrounding villages that get water from the Krishna .

He called upon the organisers of the summit to identify one village in each district and make it a model in rainwater harvesting (RWH) and open-defecation free (ODF), besides promising government assistance in achieving the same.

The theme of the fifth national summit is access to safe drinking water, ground water conservation and sanitation. The summit is scheduled on April 16 and 17 and will see participation from top non-government organisations from eight different countries, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said Aishvarya Nandyappa, founder and president of Confederation of Women's Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI).