‘Water positive’ certificate from TERI for Nelamangala unit of ABB India

ABB, a technology company that works with utility, industry, transportation and infrastructure customers in India, said its Nelamangala unit has received a ‘Water Positive’ certification from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

“Our Nelamangala unit turning ‘Water Positive’ is a step towards continued resource conservation, in line with our 2030 global sustainability commitments.We are committed to implementing various other similar environment-friendly measures across our ABB India locations to bring about a sustainable change,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.

In place of simply replacing the amount of water taken from nature, the unit implemented an Innovative 6R approach to replenish more water than it consumes at the location. The approach includes initiatives such as rainwater use and recharge, reduction in the use of fresh water, water recycling, and real-time monitoring of water consumption, recharge, and saving.

ABB’s Nelamangala unit currently has 17 rainwater recharge wells, 2 recharge ponds along with 5 cross wave technology-based recharge tanks. ABB products such as water flow meters were installed in the rainwater recharge system to capture real-time data.

To reduce consumption of water, ABB India installed water-efficient fixtures, restricted the use of turf in the landscape area, and planted drought-tolerant plants in 81% of the landscape area. The unit has provision of rainwater tanks for rooftop runoff along with TERI-approved filtration to get water tailored for a variety of end-uses.

The campus has achieved 85% of water recycling with the help of an efficient Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and by recycling the treated wastewater for use in gardening and washrooms.

According to a statement from the company: “The water positivity index for the Nelamangala plant is 1.24, which demonstrates our contribution towards replenishing a much greater quantity of water for the environment than withdrawals for our operation. The index also shows our enhanced dependency on secondary water sources, such as treated wastewater and rainwater, and lesser dependency on groundwater sources for our operation.”