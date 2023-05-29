ADVERTISEMENT

Water leak in Whitefield Kadugodi metro terminal station after rain

May 29, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Whitefield Raising shared videos on Twitter, of passengers walking on the concourse and staircase of the metro station, that showed stagnant rainwater

The Hindu Bureau

The 13-km Namma Metro line from K.R. Pura to Whitefield was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Rainfall for around 20 minutes on Sunday May 28 evening exposed chinks in the Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro terminal station as water seeped in through the roof and stagnated on the platform.

Whitefield Raising shared videos on Twitter of passengers walking on the concourse and staircase of the metro station that had stagnant rainwater.

“Passengers getting off the train had to negotiate a wet platform and slippery staircase (with raindrops through the roof above) to exit the station. This was during today’s downpour. Passengers wonder what is in store for them during the forthcoming monsoon months”, Whitefield Rising tweeted on Sunday May 28 night.

Nithin Kumar, a commuter who took the Whitefield line on Sunday evening, said, “The whole concourse and the platform were wet, and filled with water. Two people were seen mopping the platform and staircase, which were wet after the rain. Certainly not safe for travellers, especially if running to catch a train since the floor was wet.”

Mahadevapura Task Force, headed by the constituency MLA Manjula Aravind Limbavali, informed: ”As per update received from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the contractor had taken up core-cutting for cable routing through the roof channel. They will attend to it on priority.”

The 13-km metro line from K.R. Pura to Whitefield was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25. The BMRCL opened 12 metro stations on the line for commercial operations.

A similar incident was reported at Nallurahalli metro station on April 4 on the same stretch.

