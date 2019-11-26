Hulimavu lake breach: Water recedes, but roads filled with slush

Water began receding from the surroundings of Hulimavu lake off Bannerghatta Road on Monday a day after a breach in the bund resulted in flooding in Krishna Layout, DLF Road, Saraswathipura, Avani Sringeri Nagar, Royal Residency Layout and BTM Layout 4th stage.

Residents and authorities are taking stock of the damage. More than a thousand people were affected and over 800 houses were inundated with the water level reaching a height of 4 feet in some places.

Families were seen picking up pieces of their lives in an attempt to restore to normalcy even as authorities were busy pumping out water from homes, basements of apartments and commercial establishments. Cars and vehicles submerged under water in flooded basements were towed out.

‘Focus is on apartments’

“Civic officials ensured that water receded, but have left behind roads filled with slush for us to clean. Most of the pumps are deployed at apartments and not at our homes,” said Gowramma, a resident of Krishna Layout.

“We have been cleaning the house for the past eight hours, but it is of no use,” said Gayatri Baliga, a resident of 2nd Cross road, Royal Residence Layout.

Neither power nor water supply in the affected areas have been restored. With stormwater drains (SWD) overflowing sewage, the water sumps were left unusable. Sump cleaning teams did brisk business in the area on Monday.

There was palpable anger at the poor response of government agencies.

‘Where are the water tankers?’

“Although we've heard of water tankers being provided by BWSSB, none has reached the inner, more severely affected areas,” said Radhika Balaji, a resident of 3rd cross road, Krishna Layout.

Sajith S. Nair, a resident of Royal Residency Layout, alleged it took almost four hours for help to reach them on Sunday.

"In order to prevent water from entering the house, we blocked the door with a cot, but our efforts were in vain. The water burst into the house and we had to save our belongings. But all our electronic appliances, like refrigerators and air coolers, are damaged,” said Poornima Karthik, a resident of Krishna layout.

Fever and body ache

A mobile hospital deployed by BBMP at Krishna Layout, which was one of the worst affected neighbourhoods, recorded over 70 patients, including children, who were suffering from fever, vomiting and and body ache.

“My 13-year-old son, Yogesh, has come down with fever. Many children have taken ill. I hope it is not dengue or anything serious. I have sent him to the relief camp with a relative, so he can stay in a dry place,” said Manjula, a resident of Krishna Layout.

The BBMP has deployed pourakarmikas and fogging teams. “We are cleaning the roads and drains. We have carried out extensive fogging in the area and there has been no health scare till now,” said D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP.