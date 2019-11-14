‘Water bell’ to make sure students stay hydrated in schools

Taking a leaf out of Kerala’s book, the Karnataka government is planning to introduce water bell in schools at regular intervals to ensure that children keep themselves hydrated.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar cited a similar initiative by the Kerala government to introduce water bell in schools. The initiative will keep children hydrated and healthy.

“The bell will be sounded three to four times a day so that they drink sufficient water when they are in school. Many children end up not drinking water at all while in school,” he said.

The Minister has instructed the Commissioner of Public Instruction to formulate a plan that will take into account the situation in different districts. “It will be rolled out in a phased manner. Children in rural areas generally do not carry water bottles, but water is available in schools. We should first work out such issues and then formulate a plan,” he said.

The Kerala government mooted the idea after many doctors pointed out that the number of urinary infection cases were on the rise among children. Paediatricians recommend that students drink three to four litres of water per day.

Several parents that The Hindu spoke to said that before water bell is initiated, school managements have to ensure that toilets and other facilities are clean and functional.