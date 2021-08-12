Bengaluru

12 August 2021 03:14 IST

BWSSB will hold a water adalat today from 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address grievances related to water billing, delay in supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting domestic to non domestic connections and other issues. It will be held at the following sub divisions: East-2-3, East-1-2, South-2, South East-4, West-2, South West-2, South East-2, North West-3, Central -2, North -2, North East-1 and North Village-1.Consumers can contact helpline number 1916 or WhatsApp on 8762228888.

