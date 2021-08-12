BWSSB will hold a water adalat today from 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address grievances related to water billing, delay in supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting domestic to non domestic connections and other issues. It will be held at the following sub divisions: East-2-3, East-1-2, South-2, South East-4, West-2, South West-2, South East-2, North West-3, Central -2, North -2, North East-1 and North Village-1.Consumers can contact helpline number 1916 or WhatsApp on 8762228888.
Water adalat
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
August 12, 2021 03:14 IST
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
August 12, 2021 03:14 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 12, 2021 3:16:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/water-adalat/article35867892.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story