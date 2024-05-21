ADVERTISEMENT

Water adalat tomorrow

Published - May 21, 2024 07:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on Thursday between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address grievances relating to water billing, delays in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delays in converting from domestic to non-domestic connections, and other related issues.

According to a BWSSB release, it will be held at the following sub-divisions: Southeast 3, Central Jail Road, Koodlu, GLR premises. Southeast 6: 9th Main, BTM 2nd Stage,; West 1-3: Dr. M.C. Modi Road, Rajajingar; Northwest - 5: 1st Floor, 7th Main, MEI Layout, Hesarghatta Road. North 2-3: 1st Floor, Pinakini Bhavan, Doddaballapura Road, Major Unnikrishnan Road, Yelahanka; South 1-3: 21st Main Road, 11th Block, Anjanapura; Southwest 3: #3, M.N.K. Park, Basavanagudi; Southwest-6: 4th Block, Banashankari 6th Stage, Pavanapura, opposite Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Lingadheeranahalli and East 2-4: 1st B Cross, East NGEF Layout, Kasturinagar.

