Water adalat tomorrow

Bengaluru

06 October 2021 02:40 IST

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold a water adalat on Thursdaybetween 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to settle grievances concerned with the water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non domestic connection and other related issues.

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub divisions: West-1, South West-1, South East-1, South-1, East-2-1, East-1-1, North Village-2, Central-1, North West-1 and North West-4.

Consumers can contact the helpline number 1916 and WhatsApp no. 8762228888.

