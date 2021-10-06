Bengaluru

Water adalat tomorrow

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold a water adalat on Thursdaybetween 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to settle grievances concerned with the water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non domestic connection and other related issues.

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub divisions: West-1, South West-1, South East-1, South-1, East-2-1, East-1-1, North Village-2, Central-1, North West-1 and North West-4.

Consumers can contact the helpline number 1916 and WhatsApp no. 8762228888.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 2:41:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/water-adalat-tomorrow/article36850063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY