Water adalat tomorrow

Bengaluru

21 July 2021 03:59 IST

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalat on Thursday (July 22) from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to address the grievances related to water billing, delay in providing supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting domestic to non-domestic connections and other related issues.

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub divisions: South Village 2, South East 5; West Village-1, South West 4, East Village 3, East Village 1, North West 5, North East 3, and North 1 sub divisions.

For any problems regarding the water supply, consumers can contact helpline number 1916 or WhatsApp on 8762228888.

