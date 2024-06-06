Water adalat today  

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalat on Thursday between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address grievances relating to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection, and other related issues.

According to a BWSSB press release, the adalat will be held at the following sub-divisions East-1-1: BEML Layout, near ITPL, 4th Main Road, Kundalahalli Main Road; East 2-2: 1st Block, 9th D Main, Service Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar; South-East 1: Swami Vivekananda Road, opposite Lido Mall, Halasur; South-East 4: 10th Main Road, 7th Cross, behind Indiranagar Club, HAL 2nd Stage; West 1-1: Ground Floor, Arkavathi Bhavan, 5th Main, 9th Cross, RPC Layout, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage; West 2-1: 5th Stage, 1st Main, BEML Layout, R.R. Nagar; North-West 1: 4th Cross, Rajajinagar 1st N Block, behind Vidyavardhaka School, Kethamaranahalli water tank; North-West 3: Ground Floor, 7th Main, MEI Layout, Hesarghatta Road; Central 1-1: Millers Road, High Grounds; North-East 1: Room no. 115, 1st Floor, Suvarna Bhavan, 18th Cross, Margosa Road, Malleswaram; and North 1-1: 8th Main Road, D Block, Sahakarnagar.

For any problems regarding water supply, members of the public may contact the 24x7 call centre on 1916. Complaints can also be filed by message through WhatsApp on 8762228888, the BWSSB said in a release.