Water adalat today

Bengaluru

19 August 2021 04:27 IST

BWSSB will hold a water adalat on Thursday from 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address grievances related to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting domestic to non domestic connections and other issues.

According to a release, the adalat will be held at: South East 6, East-2-2, East Village-2, South Village 1, West-3, South West 3, South East 3, North West-6, Central-3, North West 2, North 3, and North East 2 sub divisions. Consumers can contact helpline number 1916 or WhatsApp 8762228888.

