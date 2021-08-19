Bengaluru

Water adalat today

BWSSB will hold a water adalat on Thursday from 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address grievances related to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting domestic to non domestic connections and other issues.

According to a release, the adalat will be held at: South East 6, East-2-2, East Village-2, South Village 1, West-3, South West 3, South East 3, North West-6, Central-3, North West 2, North 3, and North East 2 sub divisions. Consumers can contact helpline number 1916 or WhatsApp 8762228888.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 4:28:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/water-adalat-today/article35989764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY