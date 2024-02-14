ADVERTISEMENT

Water adalat to be held in Bengaluru on February 15  

February 14, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - BENGALURU

The purpose is to settle grievances pertaining to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection, and other related issues. 

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalat on February 15 between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to settle grievances pertaining to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection, and other related issues. 

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub-divisions: North West 2: behind Sriram Deluxe Hotel, Peenya 2nd Stage, near BMTC bus stop.; North West 4: Pipeline Road, Sunkadakatte; Central 1-2, Nethaji Road, Frazer Town; North East 2: 8th and 9th Cross, Central Street,; North 1-2, No. 3, P and T Colony, R.T. Nagar; North 2-2; 3rd BEL Layout, Vidyaranyapura; South 1-2: Kodichikkanahalli, GLR Ground; South 2-2: Central Jail Road, Koodlu; South West 2: Dwarakanath Road, V.V. Puram; South West 5: 1st Floor, Banagiri Nagar, Banashankari 3rd Stage, 1st Main Road; East 1-3: Kadugodi STP, near White Field Railway Station; and East 2-3: Banjara Layout, Horamavu.    

