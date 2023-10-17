Water adalat on October 19

October 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on Thursday (October 19) between 9.30 a.m and 11 a.m. in various places across the city to settle problems related to water billing, delays in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection.

BWSSB, in a release said the adalat will be held in North West-2, North West 4, Central-1-2, North East 2, North 1-2, North 2-2, South 1-2, South 2-2, South West 2, South West 5, East 1-3, and East 22-3 sub divisions.

For any problems regarding water supply, the public may contact the 24x7 call centre: helpline number: 1916. Complaints can also be filed through WhatsApp no. 8762228888, the release stated.