Water Adalat on June 27 

Updated - June 26, 2024 12:12 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 12:11 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalat onJune 27 between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address the issues relating to water billing, delays in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delays in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection and other connected issues.

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub-divisions:  South East 3: Central Jail Road, Koodlu GLR premises. South East 6: 9th Main, BTM Layout 2nd Stage; West 1-3: Dr. M.C. Modi Road, Rajajingar; North West 5: 1st Floor, 7th Main, MEI Layout, Hesarghatta Road; North 2-3: 1st Floor, Pinkini Bhavan, Doddaballapur Road, Major Unnikrishnan Road, Yelahanka; South 1-3: 21st Main Road, 11th Block, Anjanapura; South West 3: #3, MNK Park, Basavanagudi,; South West 6: 4th Block, Banashankari 6th Stage, Pavanapura, opposite Raghavendra Swamy Temple, Lingadheeranahalli, and East 2-4: 1st B Cross, East NGEF Layout, Kasturinagar. 

For any problems regarding the water supply, members of the public may contact the 24x7 call centre: helpline number : 1916 and complaints can also be filed by message through whatsapp no. 8762228888, the release stated.

