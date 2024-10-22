Water Adalat in Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on Thursday, between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address issues related to water billing, delay in providing water supply, sanitary connections and delay in converting domestic to non-domestic connections.

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub-divisions:

South East 3: Central Jail Road, Koodlu Glr; South East 6: 9th Main Road, BTM Layout 2nd Stage, West 1-3: Dr. M.C. Modi Road, Rajajingar; North West 5: 1st Floor, 7th Main, MEI Layout, Hesarghatta Road; North 2-3: 1st Floor, Pinakini Bhavan, Doddaballapur Road, Major Unnikrishnan Road; Yelahanka; South 1-3: 21st Main Road, 11th Block, Anjanapura; South West 3: #3, M.N.K. Park, Basavanagudi. South West 6: 4th Block, Banashankari 6th Stage, Pavanapura, opposite Raghavendra Swamy Temple, Lingadheeranahalli, and East 2-4: 1st B Cross, East NGEF Layout, Kasturinagar.

For any problems regarding the water supply, members of the public may contact the 24x7 call centre: helpline number 1916. Complaints can also be filed by message through WhatsApp no. 8762228888, the release stated.

