Water adalat in Bengaluru today

November 01, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on Thursday in various areas across the city to settle problems related to water billing, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection, etc.

BWSSB, in a release said that the adalat will be held between 9.30 a.m and 11 a.m. in East 1-1, East 2-1, South East 1, South East 4, West 1-1, West 2-1, North West 1, North West 3, Central 1-1, North East 1, and North 1-1 sub divisions.

For any problems regarding water supply, the public may contact the 24x7 call centre: helpline number: 1916. Complaints can also be filed through WhatsApp no. 8762228888.