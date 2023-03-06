WATCH | Why are residents fighting to save this 19th century heritage tower in Bengaluru?

March 06, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

This 19 th century heritage structure, a tower from the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India, can be seen in Sampigehalli in Jakkur

When a survey project was started in 1800 to study the Indian sub-continent with scientific precision, a series of towers were built for the same. This GTS tower, which was once 12 feet tall, was the first in the series.

Although the pillar doesnt exist anymore, the platform and the centre point still remain. However, there are fears this tower may disappear, if the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has its way.

The BDA has allotted over 2.7 acres of land near the tower for the construction of an educational institution, which the residents see as a threat to the tower, which has greater scientific value. For the new construction activity to take place, a rock formation next to the tower needs to be razed.

Behind the tower is also the Venkateshpura lake. Residents allege that the space which has been allotted for construction also belongs to the lake

Residents say the lake is very useful to the community for their underground water needs. They would ideally like it to be developed as a model neighbourhood lake, with walkways and nature trails. Their plea to the BDA is to shift the construction to another place so the lake and tower can be left alone.

