Watch | Why is Bengaluru staring at a severe water shortage?

March 03, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

Households in Bengaluru, dependent on water supply from the Cauvery river or water tankers, are preparing for the situation to worsen as the city stares at a severe summer.

As the city stares at a long, hot summer. K.C. Deepika and K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj report on the worries of the people at a time of drought.

Reporting: Deepika KC and Aditya Bharadwaj

Pictures: K Bhagya Prakash and K Murali Kumar

Video: Ravichandran N

Production: Ravichandran N and Nalme Nachiyar