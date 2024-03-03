Watch | Why is Bengaluru staring at a severe water shortage?

Households in Bengaluru, dependent on water supply from the Cauvery river or water tankers, are preparing for the situation to worsen as the city stares at a severe summer.
As the city stares at a long, hot summer. K.C. Deepika and K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj report on the worries of the people at a time of drought.
Reporting: Deepika KC and Aditya Bharadwaj
Pictures: K Bhagya Prakash and K Murali Kumar
Video: Ravichandran N
Production: Ravichandran N and Nalme Nachiyar
