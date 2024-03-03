GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Why is Bengaluru staring at a severe water shortage?

| Video Credit: Ravichandran N

Whitefield and Varthur, which house the Information Technology corridor in eastern Bengaluru, are some of the worst-affected areas by the drinking water crisis

March 03, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

K.C. Deepika,K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

Households in Bengaluru, dependent on water supply from the Cauvery river or water tankers, are preparing for the situation to worsen as the city stares at a severe summer.

As the city stares at a long, hot summer. K.C. Deepika and K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj report on the worries of the people at a time of drought.

Also Read:Bengaluru, the parched IT capital of India 

Reporting: Deepika KC and Aditya Bharadwaj

Pictures: K Bhagya Prakash and K Murali Kumar

Video: Ravichandran N

Production: Ravichandran N and Nalme Nachiyar

bengaluru / India / drinking water

