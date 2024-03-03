ADVERTISEMENT

Watch| Why is Bengaluru staring at a severe water shortage?

March 03, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

In this video we explain why households in Bengaluru, dependent on water supply from the Cauvery river or water tankers are staring at a water shortage

The Hindu Bureau

Households in Bengaluru, dependent on water supply from the Cauvery river or water tankers, are preparing for the situation to worsen as the city stares at a severe summer.

Whitefield and Varthur, which house the Information Technology corridor in eastern Bengaluru, are some of the worst-affected areas by the drinking water crisis.

As the city stares at a long, hot summer. K.C. Deepika and K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj report on the worries of the people at a time of drought.

Read more here

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting: K.C Deepika, K.V Aditya Bharadwaj Video and Production: Ravichandran N

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US