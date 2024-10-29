Watch: Why does it flood so bad in Bengaluru?

This week’s main story is the recent bout of intense rainfall in Bengaluru which caused flooding in the city.

Bengaluru was in the grip of heavy rainfall last week which started on October 20 and left several roads and houses flooded. On the morning of October 21, the Indian Meteorology Department issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by lightning in parts of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural district.

In June this year, Bengaluru rains broke a 133-year-old record with highest rainfall in a single day in the month. There are a few factors that worked together to make the rainfall in Bengaluru an extreme event.

According to IMD data collected for 50 years between 1969 and 2019, the Bengaluru Urban district is the most vulnerable to flooding among all districts in southern India. In this period of 50 years, Bengaluru urban saw 73 flooding events, followed by Bengaluru rural with 71 flooding events.

Experts say that urban flooding like what Bengaluru faces is very common due to high population pressure in cities like Bengaluru. Urbanisation causes increased demand for land which is often unplanned and leaves minimal to no routes for rainwater to escape. This leads to inundation and flooding in residential and urban areas.

Bengaluru has also seen extensive encroachment of its natural resources and green spaces, which exacerbates extreme weather events like excessive rainfall.

We spoke to researchers at Well Labs – Veena Srinivasan and Shashank Palur - to better understand the hydrology and topography of Bengaluru and how human induced climate change has made flooding in the city worse.

And in today’s Climate Hope, we look at Oslo’s climate budget, its goals, how much it has achieved, and what remains to be done.

Presentation and direction: Priyali Prakash

Video: Zeeshan Akhtar, Aniket Singh Chauhan

Editing: Zeeshan Akhtar