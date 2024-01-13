Watch | Why does Bengaluru constantly suffer from traffic and parking issues? 

January 13, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

For years now, as Bengaluru continues to grow, it has become very evident that often times, there seems to be little to no coordination among civic agencies. Traffic commotion outside a new commercial establishment, BWSSB digging up a newly laid BBMP road, these conflicts keep showing up on the city streets.

One of the recent such examples was the Mall of Asia which opened up on the busy Ballari Road. During Christmas season, the heavy footfall at the mall caused an equally heavy traffic congestion on the service road in front of the mall much to the outrage of several people.

So what caused this traffic problem in front of the mall? What is the traffic police’s plan to tackle these problems?

What caused the traffic congestion outside Phoenix Mall? What has been done now to control the situation? We spoke to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), MN Anucheth, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, activist Anoop Hegde.

Reporting: Jahnavi TR

Video and production: Ravichandran N.