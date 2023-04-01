HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Why does Bengaluru bloom with spectacular flowering trees?

Watch | Why does Bengaluru bloom with spectacular flowering trees?

A video on Tabebuia rosea, the flowering tree that is seen especially in Bengaluru in the early months of the year

April 01, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

People in Bengaluru have been spamming social media with pictures of the ‘Pink flower’. But the trend is nothing new

Tabebuia rosea, the flowering tree, is native to Central America. The flowers always bloom in the city between January and April.

While the Tabebuias have become famous, Bengaluru also has several other spectacular flowering trees. Jacaranda, Gulmohar and African tulip are some of them. While the tree is popular everywhere, botanists and experts want an increase in the planting of heritage and native trees in the city.

But how did it come to the garden city?

Read the full story here

Reporting: KC Deepika, Praveen Sudevan

Script and production: Ravichandran N

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.