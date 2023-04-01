Watch | Why does Bengaluru bloom with spectacular flowering trees?

April 01, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

People in Bengaluru have been spamming social media with pictures of the ‘Pink flower’. But the trend is nothing new

Tabebuia rosea, the flowering tree, is native to Central America. The flowers always bloom in the city between January and April.

While the Tabebuias have become famous, Bengaluru also has several other spectacular flowering trees. Jacaranda, Gulmohar and African tulip are some of them. While the tree is popular everywhere, botanists and experts want an increase in the planting of heritage and native trees in the city.

But how did it come to the garden city?

Reporting: KC Deepika, Praveen Sudevan

Script and production: Ravichandran N

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar