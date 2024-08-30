GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Why are road rage cases on the rise in Bengaluru?

Watch: Why are road rage cases on the rise in Bengaluru?

Why has the city become notorious for road rage? What can you do to protect yourself? And what is the Bengaluru police doing about it?

Updated - August 30, 2024 04:03 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar,Darshan Devaiah B.P.

Bengaluru’s traffic is infamous and legendary. And its byproduct, road rage, is a great leveller.

The alarming escalation in the number of road rage incidents in Bengaluru has spared none. From a senior citizen to an IPS officer, from an actor to a techie, to even an ambulance ferrying an accident victim, road rage can affect anyone, anytime.

According to one private survey, road rage is the foremost trigger of anxiety among car owners in Bengaluru. 57% of the 22,000 car owners surveyed in the city revealed that they have experienced some sort of road rage in the last six months.

The main causes of road rage can be attributed to frequent traffic gridlocks, congested roads, inadequate infrastructure, disregard for lane discipline, and aggressive driving behaviour, such as honking, tailgating and cutting off other vehicles.

How did roads, a simple means to get from point A to point B, become the cause for such heightened angst and ill-temper? What triggers such aggression among motorists on the road?

We speak to victims who recalled their harrowing tales of road rage. We find out what the Bengaluru police is doing to tackle this issue and what they recommend you should do, should you get caught in a road-rage incident. We also speak to an expert at NIMHANS to figure out why road rage occurs and how it can be controlled.

Read the full story: Madding crowds and raging tempers

Reporting: Nalme Nachiyar and Darshan Devaiah BP

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Related Topics

Bangalore / Karnataka

