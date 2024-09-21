Watch | What ails Bengaluru’s trees?

From competing with high-rises for sunlight to infrastructure projects for their very existence, the trees of Bengaluru are up against many odds. While Bengalurians wax eloquent about the city’s green cover, too few do anything to stop trees from being choked at their roots or turned into billboards and wire hangers.

We spoke to experts Harini Nagendra and Ganesan Rengaian to know what needs to be done to conserve the city’s threatened tree cover.

Read more: Getting to the root of Bengaluru’s tree-falls

Reporting: Deepika KC

Video and production: Ravichandran N.