WATCH: Trailing Bengaluru’s waste, from city to landfill

Do you know about the journey of Bengaluru’s waste? From homes early in the morning to Mittanaganahalli on the far side of the city, mixed waste from Bengaluru treads a long path from the city to the landfill.

The journey begins from homes around 8 am every day. Workers gather at a designated place in every ward around 6.30 am to mark their attendance. Two workers are assigned for every auto tipper, which has a dedicated space to put the wet waste and two more sacks for the mixed waste.

While wet trash is collected daily, dry junk is picked up by vehicles handled by the Dry Waste Collection Centres, thrice a week. As soon as the tippers are filled with garbage, the same is transferred to compactors which can carry up to 10 to 12 tonnes of waste. This process goes on till 1 pm.

The fully loaded compactors are brought to the landfill at Mittaganahalli, the only active landfill in Bengaluru for mixed trash generated from 198 wards. The 50-acre space is located about 40 km away from the Central Business District.

About 360-370 compactors turn up every day, carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of unsegregated garbage. With the ground level in the landfill slowly coming down, employees fear that it may be shut for use in about a year.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Shreyas H.S.

Video: Sudhakara Jain

Production: Ravichandran N.